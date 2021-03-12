Overview of Dr. Angela Eklund, MD

Dr. Angela Eklund, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Eklund works at Georgetown Center for Adult Medicine - Wildwood Dr in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.