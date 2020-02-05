Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferebee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD
Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferebee works at
Dr. Ferebee's Office Locations
Greenbrier Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greenbrier OB/GYN PC300 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-4500
Portsmouth Community Health Center Inc.664 Lincoln St, Portsmouth, VA 23704 Directions (757) 393-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is 13 years old and my prenatal care received by Dr. Ferebee is still one of the best times in my life. She was perfect.
About Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083640726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferebee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferebee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferebee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferebee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferebee.
