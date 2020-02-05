Overview of Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD

Dr. Angela Ferebee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ferebee works at Greenbrier Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.