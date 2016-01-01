Dr. Angela Ferrari, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Ferrari, DDS
Overview
Dr. Angela Ferrari, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Farmingdale, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ferrari works at
Locations
KFA Dental375 Fulton St, Farmingdale, NY 11735 Directions (516) 206-3099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Ferrari, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457583577
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ferrari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrari.
