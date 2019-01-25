Dr. Angela Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Angela Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center1695 Eastchester Rd Ste L2, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
2
Montefiore Medical Center - North Division600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9647Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Montefiore Medical Center4170 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9600
-
4
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2767
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
I Love Dr Gonzalez. She's sweet and kind and always makes me feel comfortable, even when I needed a procedure done, which could have been scary. I'm glad she was there with me.
About Dr. Angela Gonzalez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700817475
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.