Dr. Angela Gough, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Gough, DO is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Gough works at
Locations
Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center677 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 226, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-2437Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Gough, DO
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215229646
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship
- University Of Hawaii Psychiatry Residency Program
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
