Dr. Angela Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Griffin, MD
Dr. Angela Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Chicago Family Health Center - Roseland120 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628 Directions (773) 768-5000
Chicago Family Health Center9119 S Exchange Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 768-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Griffin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.