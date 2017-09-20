Overview

Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Swansea, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Haliburda works at Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management in Swansea, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.