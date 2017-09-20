Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haliburda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Swansea, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Haliburda works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 675-5640
-
2
St Annes Hospital795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (412) 720-6277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haliburda is one of the kindest and patient Doctors I have come across. I went in for a Cervical Epidural Injection and was a nervous wreck. She assured me it was all going to be ok and sat with me while I was in a massive panic. Her and the staff were great.
About Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548210628
Education & Certifications
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haliburda accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haliburda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haliburda has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haliburda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Haliburda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haliburda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haliburda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haliburda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.