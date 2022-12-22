Dr. Angela Halusic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halusic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Halusic, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Halusic, MD
Dr. Angela Halusic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine.
Dr. Halusic works at
Dr. Halusic's Office Locations
-
1
FCPP Women's Health SLO35 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 543-1475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halusic?
Staff was great too. Everyone kind and helpful. All you can wish for with a healthcare provider.
About Dr. Angela Halusic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1417339961
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Chester, PA
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halusic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halusic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halusic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halusic works at
Dr. Halusic speaks French and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Halusic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halusic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halusic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halusic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.