Overview of Dr. Angela Halusic, MD

Dr. Angela Halusic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Halusic works at FCPP Women's Health SLO in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.