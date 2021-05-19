See All Podiatrists in Madison, AL
Dr. Angela Hampton, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (24)
Map Pin Small Madison, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Angela Hampton, DPM

Dr. Angela Hampton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. 

Dr. Hampton works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Athens, AL, Decatur, AL and Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hampton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Athens Office
    22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 230-9607
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Decatur Office
    2506 Danville Rd SW Ste 202, Decatur, AL 35603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 306-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 19, 2021
    I had a great, positive experience with Dr Hampton. I had an infected ingrown toenail which had been bothering me for a while. Dr Hampton was very friendly when she entered the room. She was talkative which made me comfortable and relaxed me. She explained everything to me about ingrown toenails and the minor surgery on my toe and was very thorough. I finally have relief and am thankful. I would see her again! On the sportsmed site it clearly states what her specialties are, so keep that in mind if you have an issue so you can see if she matches your needs! Front staff was great also!
    Sandra B. — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Angela Hampton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134347271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Hampton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

