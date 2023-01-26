Dr. Angela Haskins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Haskins, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Haskins, MD
Dr. Angela Haskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Haskins works at
Dr. Haskins' Office Locations
Greenville OB/GYN101 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- Carteret Health Care
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haskins?
The absolute best. She’s so passionate about my health. The best gyn I’ve had
About Dr. Angela Haskins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821298316
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haskins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haskins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haskins works at
Dr. Haskins has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haskins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Haskins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haskins.
