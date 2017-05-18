See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD

Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Herro Kovacik works at Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herro Kovacik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik
    18325 N Allied Way Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 467-4966
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Millenium Vision - Downtown
    3030 N 3rd St Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 467-4966
  3. 3
    Millennium Vision Inc
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-8787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nystagmus
Diplopia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Nystagmus
Diplopia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2017
    I went to Dr; Herro after seeing another ophthalmologist in Mesa that I was no happy with. I am so glad I did! She was so thorough in my examination and spent at least 15-20 minutes with me explaining everything. She is amazing!
    M. Hamilton in Scottsdale, AZ — May 18, 2017
    About Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649407883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herro Kovacik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herro Kovacik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herro Kovacik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herro Kovacik works at Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Herro Kovacik’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herro Kovacik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herro Kovacik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herro Kovacik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herro Kovacik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.