Dr. Angela Salinas, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Salinas, MD
Dr. Angela Salinas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Salinas' Office Locations
Pedidocs Pllc9838 Westover Hills Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 733-4362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. Loving and caring. I love her as a doctor. Hate the practice she has and appointments. They thrive on having a same day illness appointments for patients but these are not available even when I called first thing in the morning. Also state they have Saturday appointments for ill patients but no one would answer during their working hours.
About Dr. Angela Salinas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.