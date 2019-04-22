Overview

Dr. Angela Hilton-Foley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Hilton-Foley works at Designing Smiles in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.