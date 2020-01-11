See All Allergists & Immunologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Iacobelli works at Shores Medical Associates, PLLC in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Clair Allergy and Asthma Center
    25200 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 884-5656
  2. 2
    Saint Clair Allergy and Asthma Center, Pllc
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 350, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 884-5656
  3. 3
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Michigan
    43417 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 981-0390
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Asthma
Patch Testing
Rash
Asthma
Patch Testing

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2020
    Dr. Iacobelli is a great physician!! She spends a lot of time with me had is very concerned about my asthma and overall general health. I would highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an allergy/asthma specialist. She has been my specialist for over 10 years.
    Elisa Greig — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154356962
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacobelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iacobelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacobelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacobelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

