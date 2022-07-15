Dr. Angela Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Jones, MD
Dr. Angela Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mitchellville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Mitchellville Office12158 Central Ave, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Directions (410) 881-0097Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Clinton Office9135 Piscataway Rd Ste 420, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (410) 881-0097Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Annapolis Office621 Ridgely Ave Ste 401, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 881-0097Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Angela Jones MD LLC3123 Riva Rd Unit 177, Riva, MD 21140 Directions (410) 881-0097
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones did a great job elevating the pain in my hand and arm from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Professional, focused, kind - she is the answer to relief!
About Dr. Angela Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669648457
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- George Washington U Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
