Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD
Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Dr. Chiweshe is incredible! We met her after our GI doctor recommended we seek out an evaluation from a pediatric surgeon. It was a daunting process but I cannot highlight enough how our fears disappeared after our meetings. From the first meeting through the biopsies, Dr. Chiweshe was incredibly empathetic and so knowledgeable that we felt so much at ease. She explained everything with patience and we completely trust her through it. When results of the first biopsy came back, she called us herself during the holidays and on her day off to relay the information. We are incredibly lucky to have her on our treatment team. I would unequivocally recommend her and I hope Weill Cornell knows how lucky they are to have her!
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
