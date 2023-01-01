Overview of Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD

Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY.



Dr. Kadenhe-Chiweshe works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Pediatrics in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.