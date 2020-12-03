Overview

Dr. Angela Karavasilis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Karavasilis works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly in Beverly, MA with other offices in Amesbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.