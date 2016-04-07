Dr. Kaza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Kaza, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Kaza, MD
Dr. Angela Kaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Kaza works at
Dr. Kaza's Office Locations
Las Vegas Bariatrics7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 384-1160Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr. Kazza walked in, the room lit up! She has a wonderful quality about her beaming with the kind of confidence that puts you right at, ease. She was very thurogh and made sure I knew what was going to happen during my hernia surgery. I would recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Angela Kaza, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1629336474
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Kaza accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaza works at
Dr. Kaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaza.
