Overview

Dr. Angela Kohnen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kohnen works at Beavercreek Family Physicians in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.