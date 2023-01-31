Dr. Angela Kueck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kueck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Kueck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Kueck, MD
Dr. Angela Kueck, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Kueck works at
Dr. Kueck's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology- North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 873-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kueck?
Dr Kueck helped me through one of the most difficult times in my life. I will always be grateful for her care.
About Dr. Angela Kueck, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427016989
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Georgetown Univ Hosp
- Georgetown Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kueck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kueck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kueck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kueck works at
Dr. Kueck has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kueck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kueck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kueck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kueck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kueck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.