Dr. Angela Kyei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Kyei, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Locations
Cosmopolitan Dermatology, Inc.2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 417-3250
Cosmopolitan Dermatology, Inc3461 Warrensville Center Rd Ste 100, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 417-3250Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My medical care has improved 100% in about two weeks after starting visits with Dr. Kyei. My chronic condition is under control, the best its been since being diagnosed. I have highly recommended Dr. Kyei and will continue to do so with absolute confidence in her skills/ capabilities and dynamic staff.....
About Dr. Angela Kyei, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
- Dermatology
