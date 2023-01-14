Dr. Angela Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Lamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Lamb, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lamb works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Dermatology Associates5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
The Mount Sinai Medical Center - Westside Dermatology638 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 828-3280Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Lamb under concerning circumstances resulting from a cancer screening. This was the genesis of a wonderful doctor patient relationship. Dr. Lamb conducted a thorough skin scan with care as well as with excellent chairside mannerisms. I availed myself of additional cosmetic services. She provided uplifting service both cosmetically and compassionately. I am lucky to have expanded my medical team with the addition of Dr. Lamb.
About Dr. Angela Lamb, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619116654
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Carney Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.