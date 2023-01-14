Overview

Dr. Angela Lamb, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lamb works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.