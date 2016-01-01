Dr. Lamotte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Lamotte, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Lamotte, MD
Dr. Angela Lamotte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamotte's Office Locations
528 Palisades Dr Pmb 176, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Angela Lamotte, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538166764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamotte accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamotte speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.