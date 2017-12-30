Dr. Langer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Langer, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Langer, MD
Dr. Angela Langer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Dr. Langer's Office Locations
Fhs Ozark Obgyn1532 W 32nd St Ste 301, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an unexpectedly high-risk pregnancy and had to be induced at 37 weeks to ensure the health of my child. Dr. Langer and her staff were exceptional. Through all the blood tests, all the ultrasounds, and all the fetal monitoring, they always made me feel like my family's health was their top priority. More than that, Dr. Langer always made sure I was coping well mentally and emotionally in addition to making sure I was taken care of physically. I'd recommend her to anyone.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Langer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Langer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
