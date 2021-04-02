Overview

Dr. Angela Liao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Liao works at Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.