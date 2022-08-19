Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotsikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD
Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their residency with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Pure Dermatology and Cosmetic Center8401 Connecticut Ave # 460, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 600-1682Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent visit, clearly knowledge and caring She downloaded paperwork from my out of state dermatologist which provided her with a clear picture of previous issues over a long period of time I continue having body check visits I’m also having some cosmetic interventions, that’s how much I trust her
- Dermatology
- English
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Lotsikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotsikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotsikas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotsikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotsikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotsikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotsikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotsikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.