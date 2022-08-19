See All Dermatologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They completed their residency with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center

Dr. Lotsikas works at Pure Dermatology in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Dermatology and Cosmetic Center
    8401 Connecticut Ave # 460, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 600-1682
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Aug 19, 2022
    Excellent visit, clearly knowledge and caring She downloaded paperwork from my out of state dermatologist which provided her with a clear picture of previous issues over a long period of time I continue having body check visits I’m also having some cosmetic interventions, that’s how much I trust her
    Janet Kravis — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Angela Lotsikas, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922055102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship

