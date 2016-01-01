See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Angela Magdaleno, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Angela Magdaleno, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. 

Dr. Magdaleno works at LVPG Endocrinology-1243 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helwig Health Diabetes Center
    1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6790
  2. 2
    Rxd of Pottsville
    106 S Claude A Lord Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 728-2424
  3. 3
    Marshall-rismiller & Associates
    205 E Laurel Blvd, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 624-4742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Angela Magdaleno, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1720475189
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Magdaleno, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magdaleno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magdaleno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magdaleno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magdaleno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magdaleno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magdaleno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magdaleno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

