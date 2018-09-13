See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Angela Mahome, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Mahome, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Mahome works at Angela Harper Mahome, M.D., S.C. in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regency Home Health Care P.c.
    10448 S Pulaski Rd Ste 4, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 572-6263
  2. 2
    1525 E 53rd St Ste 935, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 510-0769
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 13, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Mahome for over 6 years and I think she is the best out there. I have been to 4 or 5 others over the years and they kept me on the same meds, just different strengths. She worked with me through the symptoms I was having and made me feel whole again. Her office is small and geared for children. I have followed her for every move she has made. Her staff is very sweet and professional. I have been seen the same day for an emergency.
    Chicago — Sep 13, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Angela Mahome, MD
    About Dr. Angela Mahome, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265576011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
