Dr. Angela Many, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angela Many, MD

Dr. Angela Many, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Many works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Many's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ft. Sanders Obstetrical and Gynecological Group PC
    501 19th St Ste 509, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-3208
  2. 2
    Parkwest Gynecology 2 LLC
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-3208
  3. 3
    Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
    1901 CLINCH AVE, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-3208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Hypertension
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Angela Many, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598762361
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Many has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Many has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Many works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Many’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Many. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Many.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Many, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Many appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

