Overview of Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD

Dr. Angela Mayeux-Hebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Mayeux-Hebert works at James L Boudreaux MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.