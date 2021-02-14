See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Angela Mazza, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Mazza, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Mazza works at Metabolic Center for Wellness, PA in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

    Metabolic Center for Wellness P.A.
    30 Windsormere Way Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 302-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Goiter
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Mazza, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699812537
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Mazza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazza works at Metabolic Center for Wellness, PA in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mazza’s profile.

    Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

