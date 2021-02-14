Dr. Angela Mazza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Mazza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Mazza, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Metabolic Center for Wellness P.A.30 Windsormere Way Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 302-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Mazza, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.