Overview of Dr. Angela McAllister, MD

Dr. Angela McAllister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. McAllister works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI and Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.