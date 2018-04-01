Dr. Angela McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela McAllister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Mc Allister did a great job on my eyes. My eye lids were falling and I needed a brow lift. I had lost 30 percent of my side vision as well as my upward vision. Her team was so nice and I could tell right away in the surgery room that she knew what to do! Thankyou Doctor McAllister!! John Mc Gregor
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
