Dr. Angela McSwain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.