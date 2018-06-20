Dr. Angela McSwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela McSwain, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela McSwain, MD
Dr. Angela McSwain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSwain's Office Locations
- 1 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 310-1859
-
2
Georgia Family Medicine2410 Hog Mountain Rd Ste 201, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 310-1859
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McSwain?
Dr McSwain is exceptional. Every time I have seen her she gives me her undivided attention. She has helped me through some very tough struggles. She is knowledgeable and caring. I highly recommend Dr.McSwain!
About Dr. Angela McSwain, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760462568
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSwain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSwain has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSwain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McSwain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.