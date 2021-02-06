Overview of Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM

Dr. Angela Molnar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Molnar works at Carolina Musculoskeletal Inst in Aiken, SC with other offices in North Augusta, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.