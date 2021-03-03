Dr. Angela Myles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Myles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Myles' Office Locations
Barg-gray Clinic9600 Baptist Health Dr Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 221-1781
Saline Clinics LLC3 Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Benton, AR 72015 Directions (501) 776-6249
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best, intelligent, and has the best bedside manner of any doctor around.
About Dr. Angela Myles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Myles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.