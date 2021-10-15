Dr. Angela Nahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Nahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Nahl, MD
Dr. Angela Nahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nahl's Office Locations
La Jolla Lasik Institute9834 Genesee Ave Ste 428, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 551-4100
La Jolla LASIK Institute4520 Executive Dr Ste 230, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 551-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Nahl, Brooke, and Shilo. I can see better than 20/20 now--very helpful with newborn!
About Dr. Angela Nahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306173257
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst Usc
- Northwestern U Affil Hosp
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Harvard Medical School
