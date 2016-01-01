See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD
Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD

Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Palazzo works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palazzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Morningside
    440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255422234
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Hosp
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palazzo works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palazzo’s profile.

    Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

