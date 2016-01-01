Overview of Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD

Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Palazzo works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.