Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD
Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Palazzo works at
Dr. Palazzo's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Palazzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Palazzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.
