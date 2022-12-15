Overview

Dr. Angela Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.



Dr. Park works at Carolinaeast Physicians in New Bern, NC with other offices in Pollocksville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.