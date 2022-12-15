Dr. Angela Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
1
Carolinaeast Physicians1001 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (910) 577-8881
2
Robert Orin Holmes Jr., DO137 Medical Ln, Pollocksville, NC 28573 Directions (252) 633-1010
3
Carolinaeast Physicians2604 M L KING JR BLVD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 638-4023
4
Carolinaeast Health System2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8111Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Park for a couple years now.She is through,thoughtful and very knowledgeable.She takes time to have a laugh but gets down to business and really wants to know how you feel about her diagnosis and care plan. I highly recommend her and truly like the level of detail she gives me about my condition and what she is trying to achieve.She works well with my main cardiologist of 16 years.I credit my still being here to them both.I have had 9 heart attacks that left me unable to work for 18 months.I have been back to work for 5 years now and haven't felt this good in 10 years,results speak volumes in my opinion.
About Dr. Angela Park, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720042013
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.