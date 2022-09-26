See All Ophthalmologists in Mesa, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Angela Perry, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angela Perry, MD

Dr. Angela Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Perry works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa McDowell in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ, Sun City, AZ and El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa McdDowell
    6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199
  2. 2
    Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale
    5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199
  3. 3
    Mesa Stapley
    1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Scottsdale Bell Road
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199
  5. 5
    Sun City
    10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199
  6. 6
    Common Drive
    1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2022
    She actually looks at you and listens to you!!!! She is the kindest, most understanding, most caring of my doctors. I heard her dictate to her medical assistant and she repeated what I said word for word, unlike my some of my others doctors . She helped me diagnosis a condition that 5 other doctors missed over the course of years. I am indebted to her.
    PCH — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. Angela Perry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063411858
    Education & Certifications

    • Wk Kellogg Eye Ctr
    • Howard U
    • St Joseph Hosp
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

