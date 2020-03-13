Dr. Angela Peterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Peterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Peterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Wake Forest Bowman Gray.
Dr. Peterman works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterman?
Dr Peterman’s time seems unlimited with patients. Will not complete a visit without making certain that all your questions are answered and that you understand. Her treatment plan is thorough and every aspect is clearly explained. She listens with her heart as she applies science and training to her patients. A nationally known oncologist recommended Dr Peterson to me and I discovered shes the perfect doctor. My dermatological care is now turned over to Dr Peterman. A ‘perfect’ find for anyone looking for a Dermatologist.
About Dr. Angela Peterman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306814264
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med Center|Johns Hopkins
- University Mass Med Center
- Wake Forest Bowman Gray
- Wake Forest University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterman works at
Dr. Peterman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.