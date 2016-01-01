Dr. Angela Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Restrepo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Restrepo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Restrepo works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (617) 638-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4674
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Restrepo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033166780
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Caritas Carney Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Caritas Carney
- Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia Escuela de Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Restrepo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Restrepo works at
Dr. Restrepo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restrepo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Restrepo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.
