Overview of Dr. Angela Ruman, MD

Dr. Angela Ruman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ruman works at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.