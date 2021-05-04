Dr. Angela Santavicca, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santavicca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Santavicca, DDS
Overview
Dr. Angela Santavicca, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Santavicca works at
Locations
Santavicca Dental Professionals367 State Route 120 Unit C, Lebanon, NH 03766 Directions (603) 643-4142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely, my great care over these many years has made me know I will get the best possible outcome for the health of my gums and teeth, the professional treatment I have always received is beyond comparison in my 64 year’s. Job well done Santavicca dental professionals. John G
About Dr. Angela Santavicca, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santavicca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santavicca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Santavicca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santavicca.
