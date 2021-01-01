Dr. Angela Schang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Schang, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Schang, MD
Dr. Angela Schang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Schang works at
Dr. Schang's Office Locations
-
1
Mckay Urology1023 EDGEHILL RD S, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8687
-
2
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Urology1225 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schang?
Very informative, patient ,listen to you
About Dr. Angela Schang, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699876151
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schang works at
Dr. Schang has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.