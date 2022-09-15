Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM
Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Schuff works at
Dr. Schuff's Office Locations
Foot Clinic of Oklahoma Pllc4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 308, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-2334
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schuff and her staff are terrific! It was absolutely the most professional, personal and friendly appointment I’ve ever experienced. She and her staff are courteous, knowledgeable and sincerely interested in helping me with my neuropathy. I highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Angela Schuff, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407816457
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuff works at
Dr. Schuff has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.