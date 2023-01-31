See All General Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Angela Seda, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (52)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angela Seda, MD

Dr. Angela Seda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Seda works at Arlington Cancer Center North in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Seda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Cancer Center North
    906 W Randol Mill Rd # 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 664-9600
  2. 2
    Keller
    9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 359-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Excellent care and surgery experience. I had to have surgery twice due to my cancer. Dr. Seda was amazing at explanations, making me comfortable, and giving me confidence. I had no complications, straight surgery lines, very little pain afterward.
    Wendy K — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Angela Seda, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003077355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Seda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seda has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Seda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

