Dr. Angela Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Shen, MD is a Dermatologist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
-
1
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 761-1151
-
2
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 277-9530Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had at least 3 visits with Dr. Chen, and I came to her not recommended in, but based on her outstanding educational experiences. She’s thorough, is fun if you kid around with her (which I always do) and is excellent at explaining found conditions and then the resultant treatment if needed. I’m very glad to have found her and have already referred new patients to her (and their thoughts on Dr. Chen are similarly glowing). If you’re looking for an exemplary dermatologist, look no further.
About Dr. Angela Shen, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043455595
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
