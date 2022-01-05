Overview

Dr. Angela Shen, MD is a Dermatologist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. in Dublin, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.