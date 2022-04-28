Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Shrestha, MD
Dr. Angela Shrestha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shrestha's Office Locations
Howard Brown Health Center4025 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 388-1600Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
University of Illinois At Chicago912 S WOOD ST, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-2972
Howard Brown Health6500 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 388-1600
Englewood Clinic641 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 388-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing to Dr. Shrestha for about two years now, and she has been the most knowledgeable, patient, and empathetic doctor I've ever had. I always feel like I am listened to, and she is excellent at ensuring I understand all my options and any treatment changes that we make. Cannot recommend her enough.
About Dr. Angela Shrestha, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1316364508
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shrestha accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
