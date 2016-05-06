Dr. Angela Smyth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smyth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Smyth, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Smyth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Heather N.mccombs Dpmllc333 N Michigan Ave Ste 932, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 578-1741
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smyth treated our daughter for eating disorders utilizing the Maudsley family counseling approach described on her website.
About Dr. Angela Smyth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1255531893
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smyth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
