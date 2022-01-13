Dr. Soder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Soder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Soder, MD
Dr. Angela Soder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soder's Office Locations
Mercy Health - Bhi St. Rita's Psychiatry770 W High St Ste 300, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5033
Dr. Suman K. Mishr M.d.830 W High St, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-4008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soder is great and really care about her patients! I can not recommend her enough!
About Dr. Angela Soder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1033522925
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soder has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Dissociative, Conversion and and Factitious Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Soder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.